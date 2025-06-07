California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 24,359 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,359 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GT. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 251.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

GT opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

