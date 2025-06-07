California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 458 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NARI. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $681,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 66,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,769,000 after acquiring an additional 15,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of NARI stock opened at $79.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day moving average of $73.60. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $79.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.