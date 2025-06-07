California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,852 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,707.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 189,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 357.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.05.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9%

APLS stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.73. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.61 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

