California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 984 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of TTM Technologies worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 11,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $648.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.44 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 20,170 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $595,216.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,748.33. This trade represents a 21.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Clapprood sold 10,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,091.50. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,934,577. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

