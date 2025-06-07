Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.55 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 37.50 ($0.51). Cambridge Cognition shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.53), with a volume of 353 shares.

Cambridge Cognition Stock Up 4.0%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of £16.33 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported GBX (4.60) (($0.06)) EPS for the quarter. Cambridge Cognition had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 68.83%. Analysts expect that Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc will post 1.0293539 EPS for the current year.

About Cambridge Cognition

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB digital cognitive assessment platform for drug development by enabling pharmaceutical companies to take new therapeutics from preclinical consultancy to pivotal studies and approval, as well as supports sponsors to enhance recruitment, develop safe and effective treatments, and enhance research and development efficiency.

