CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.17 ($0.00). CAP-XX shares last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00), with a volume of 108,918,422 shares changing hands.

CAP-XX Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £17.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.23, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.13.

CAP-XX Company Profile

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, small cylindrical supercaps, coin cell supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

