Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,307 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $213.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

