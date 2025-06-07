Casino Stocks To Follow Today – June 4th

Get alerts:

Flutter Entertainment, SharpLink Gaming, DraftKings, Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International, Everi, and International Game Technology are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is operating casinos, gaming facilities, and related entertainment venues. Investing in these stocks offers exposure to the gambling and hospitality industry, where revenues depend on factors like consumer spending, tourism trends, and regulatory environments. As a result, casino stocks can be particularly sensitive to economic cycles, legal changes, and competition from both land-based and online gaming platforms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of FLUT traded down $2.05 on Wednesday, hitting $244.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,346. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $174.03 and a fifty-two week high of $299.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.61.

SharpLink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBET traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,936,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,523. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49. SharpLink Gaming has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $124.12.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

DKNG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.33. 2,550,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,724,152. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $53.61.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.29. 644,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,293. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.89. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.81. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.78. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26.

Everi (EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.12. 2,198,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 94.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68. Everi has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $14.15.

International Game Technology (IGT)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

NYSE IGT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.58. 1,549,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.61. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11.

