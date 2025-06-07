Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPYYY. Kepler Capital Markets cut Centrica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays lowered Centrica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1402 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd.
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.
