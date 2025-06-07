Chelsea Counsel Co. Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chelsea Counsel Co. decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.2% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $213.57 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $512,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,984,909. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.