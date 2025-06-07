Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ciena and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ciena

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. Ciena has a 1-year low of $44.69 and a 1-year high of $101.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day moving average of $75.84.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Ciena had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $543,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,926,571.20. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $27,534.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,150.11. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,788 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,319. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ciena by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 34.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ciena

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.