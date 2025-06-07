Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,347 Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $119,981,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,704,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,997,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,459,000 after buying an additional 532,794 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,668,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,365,000 after buying an additional 117,027 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $101.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $104.39.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.