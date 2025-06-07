Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 6,134 Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guild were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Guild by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guild by 419.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 125,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 101,209 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guild by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 344,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Guild by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 628,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 31,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Guild by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 674,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

GHLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guild in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Guild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Guild to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities set a $15.50 price target on shares of Guild and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

GHLD stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $890.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Guild Holdings has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $18.26.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

