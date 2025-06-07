Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,067 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in HilleVax were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get HilleVax alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of HilleVax by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in HilleVax in the fourth quarter worth about $13,919,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in HilleVax by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HilleVax in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in HilleVax by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

HilleVax Stock Performance

HLVX opened at $1.99 on Friday. HilleVax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.74.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.25. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HilleVax, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About HilleVax

(Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.