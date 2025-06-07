Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BNGE)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BNGE – Free Report) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,984 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 million, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.88. First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $34.65.

First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF Company Profile

The First Trust S-Network Streaming & Gaming ETF (BNGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Streaming & Gaming index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of companies around the globe that are actively involved in content streaming, eSports, and iGaming. BNGE was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

