Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $252,000 in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:MBS)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:MBS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,955,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,568,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,765,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,072.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 637,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 617,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 344,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 36,227 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBS opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57. Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $9.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.0364 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%.

The Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (MBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seekingtotal returns through investments in various US mortgage-backed securities (MBS) of any credit quality and maturity. MBS was launched on Feb 20, 2024 and is issued by Angel Oak.

