Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 (NYSEARCA:AAPR)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 (NYSEARCA:AAPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPR. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Novus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $26.93.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 Profile
The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF — 2 Yr to April 2026 (AAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure AAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.
