Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Get First National alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in First National in the 4th quarter valued at $678,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in First National by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in First National in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First National during the 4th quarter worth $1,800,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of First National during the 4th quarter worth $5,538,000. 33.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First National Stock Up 0.4%

FXNC stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $177.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.51. First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65.

First National Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. First National’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded First National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Our Latest Report on FXNC

First National Company Profile

(Free Report)

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.