Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,835 CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFBK. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $486,000. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 26,764 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,710 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler set a $29.00 target price on CF Bankshares and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut CF Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFBK opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CF Bankshares Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $124.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.38.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%.

CF Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.33%.

CF Bankshares Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

