Citadel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Free Report) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Services were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Services by 295.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Services Trading Up 3.9%

NASDAQ:CZFS opened at $61.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $292.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $75.40.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CZFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $26.44 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

