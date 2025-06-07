Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 10,251 Shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,251 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Finland ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI Finland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Finland ETF Trading Up 26.3%

iShares MSCI Finland ETF stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI Finland ETF has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.92.

About iShares MSCI Finland ETF

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

The iShares MSCI Finland ETF (EFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Finland IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Finnish all-cap stocks. EFNL was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Finland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Finland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.