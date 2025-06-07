Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 10,251 Shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,251 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Finland ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
iShares MSCI Finland ETF Trading Up 26.3%
iShares MSCI Finland ETF stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI Finland ETF has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.92.
About iShares MSCI Finland ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Finland ETF
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- This Banking Giant Just Got a $90 Price Target Upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Finland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Finland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.