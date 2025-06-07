Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 11,665 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPT)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPT – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,665 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEPT. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of SEPT stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.48. The company has a market cap of $17.28 million, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.73. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $31.55.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF (SEPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. SEPT was launched on Aug 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

