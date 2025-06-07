Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 13,877 Shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Free Report) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,877 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PICB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 126,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PICB opened at $23.52 on Friday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $23.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.32.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

