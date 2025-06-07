Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 2,427 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF Price Performance
SPMV stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $28.51.
Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1828 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
About Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (SPMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Minimum Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of stocks selected from the S&P 500. Holdings are selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SPMV was launched on Jul 13, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
