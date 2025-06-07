Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 27,276 Shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,276 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,327,000.

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Belgium ETF has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $22.25.

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

