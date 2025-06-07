Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 270,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of IO Biotech by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Dauntless Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $688,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IO Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of IOBT stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. IO Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IO Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised IO Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

IO Biotech Company Profile

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

