Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) PT Set at C$85.00 by National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$85.00 price objective on Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CCA. Scotiabank set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$76.60.

Shares of CCA opened at C$67.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$50.82 and a 12-month high of C$75.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.922 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc is a communication corporation. The company is a cable operator in North America operating in Canada. It provides residential and business customers with internet, video, and telephony services with broadband fibre networks. The reportable segments of the company are Canadian broadband services and American broadband services.

