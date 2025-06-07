Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.12. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 3,069 shares trading hands.

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Up 2.7%

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.91.

Cohen & Company Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder Circle 1 Sponsor Corp Columbus acquired 265,000 shares of Cohen & Company Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,983,330. This represents a 3.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.