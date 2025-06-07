Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as high as C$0.10. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 513,263 shares trading hands.
Corus Entertainment Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.07.
Corus Entertainment Company Profile
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Corus Entertainment
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- This Banking Giant Just Got a $90 Price Target Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.