Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.05 ($1.06) and traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.69). Crimson Tide shares last traded at GBX 51 ($0.69), with a volume of 14,443 shares trading hands.

Crimson Tide Trading Down 2.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of £3.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 50.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 78.05.

Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 30th. The company reported GBX (14.78) (($0.20)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crimson Tide had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Crimson Tide plc will post 4.1029467 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crimson Tide Company Profile

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.

