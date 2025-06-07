CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $4,890,000.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.00, for a total value of $4,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,425,500. This represents a 25.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.00, for a total value of $4,690,000.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $4,490,000.00.

On Thursday, April 24th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $4,294,500.00.

On Monday, April 14th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 2,600 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.93, for a total transaction of $985,218.00.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.57, for a total value of $3,595,700.00.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $468.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $415.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.02. The company has a market capitalization of $116.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 918.47, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $491.20.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $371.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.