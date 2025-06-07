Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

Shares of DTEGY opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $34.41. The company has a market cap of $192.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $39.04.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.43 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.9731 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This is an increase from Deutsche Telekom’s previous dividend of $0.81. Deutsche Telekom’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

