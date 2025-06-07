Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.89 and traded as high as C$8.62. Doman Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$8.61, with a volume of 43,677 shares trading hands.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Cibc World Mkts cut Doman Building Materials Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Up 0.8%

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of C$752.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.55%.

About Doman Building Materials Group

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.