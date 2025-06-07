eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in eGain were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in eGain by 382.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 59,207 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 29,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares during the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of eGain in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

eGain stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. eGain Co. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.72 million, a P/E ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 million. eGain had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that eGain Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

