Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $87.31 and traded as low as $82.61. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $83.41, with a volume of 14,273,756 shares traded.

Get Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 1.9%

The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.95 and a 200-day moving average of $87.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $485,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11,452.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 798,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,388,000 after purchasing an additional 791,458 shares in the last quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 54,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 50,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the period.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.