FBN Securities Upgrades Asana (NYSE:ASAN) to Strong-Buy

FBN Securities upgraded shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Asana from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Asana from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.97.

Asana Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE ASAN opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Asana has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $27.77.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 86.84% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,398,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,151,226.24. This represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $322,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 922,309 shares in the company, valued at $11,888,563.01. This represents a 2.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,074,507 shares of company stock worth $30,025,743. Corporate insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,966,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 8,850.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,369 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,507,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Asana by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,405,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,047 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,539,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,166,000 after purchasing an additional 937,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

