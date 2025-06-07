Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $71.44 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $126.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day moving average of $90.03.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

