Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,678 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 192.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMS opened at $28.53 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Fresenius Medical Care ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7871 per share. This is a positive change from Fresenius Medical Care’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Fresenius Medical Care’s dividend payout ratio is 49.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

