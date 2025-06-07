GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 127,424 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 12,517.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,424 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $12,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lantheus alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Lantheus by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total transaction of $2,002,650.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 318,650 shares in the company, valued at $24,481,879.50. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,005,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,445,207.20. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,068 shares of company stock worth $3,008,051 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of LNTH opened at $81.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.67. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.11.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Lantheus had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The company had revenue of $372.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNTH. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on LNTH

About Lantheus

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.