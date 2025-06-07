GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 135,626 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 2,878.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,626 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $11,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,155,000 after buying an additional 29,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,354,000 after buying an additional 36,711 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $1,858,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $75.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.83. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.51 and a 12 month high of $101.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.13.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $131.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.13 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

