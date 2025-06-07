GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 680,405 Shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 1,484.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680,405 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 2.37% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $12,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,622,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 119,653 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 661,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after buying an additional 87,028 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 617,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,043,000 after buying an additional 202,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 497,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after buying an additional 266,546 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:MLN opened at $16.67 on Friday. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $18.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50.

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

