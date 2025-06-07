GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 3,720.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,260 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $11,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,026,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 16,790 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SW stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.69. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 78.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 161.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is 140.98%.

In related news, Director Irial Finan acquired 15,180 shares of Smurfit Westrock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $595,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,354.53. The trade was a 38.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

