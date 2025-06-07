GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 17,898.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,348 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $11,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $106.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.65. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $176.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 7.65.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.18). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $976.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

