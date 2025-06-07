GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 17,853.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 219,957 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 0.12% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $15,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 295.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,367,000. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.45.

BMRN opened at $56.65 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $94.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $105,927.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,600.63. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,354 shares of company stock worth $216,269 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

