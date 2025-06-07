GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 10,385.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,990 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 0.26% of Cabot worth $11,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cabot by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,504,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot in the fourth quarter worth about $4,511,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 117,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 18,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Cabot in the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Cabot from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Cabot stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.34.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.29%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

