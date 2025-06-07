GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 11,109.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,308 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $14,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of CRH by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.58.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $92.53 on Friday. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $110.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.79. The firm has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). CRH had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.52%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

