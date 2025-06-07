GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 126,190 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 22,374.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 126,190 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Silicon Laboratories worth $14,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $14,252,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,631,000 after buying an additional 21,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $126.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.86. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $160.00.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $177.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.48 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Robert J. Conrad sold 4,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total transaction of $528,604.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,856. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $57,029.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,492 shares in the company, valued at $886,989.40. This trade represents a 6.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,319 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

