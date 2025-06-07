GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 241,437 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 5,759.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 245,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,437 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $14,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,990,000 after buying an additional 159,870 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 76,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 805.63, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.66. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $82.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.44 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -735.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $69.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SLG

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.