GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 284,010 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 7,280.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,010 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.11% of LKQ worth $12,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $39.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $46.64.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LKQ

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.99 per share, with a total value of $100,168.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,385,941.23. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 15,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $632,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 321,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,535,840.25. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.