GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 402,932 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2,881.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,932 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $12,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 40,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 24,159 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,817,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,282,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 13,491 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in VICI Properties by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 49,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 22,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VICI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.18.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average is $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

